Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Live updates from FedEx Field

NORTH ENGLEWOOD, Md. – The Bears return to action Thursday night with a primetime matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus desperately needs a win after an 0-4 start to the season. Quarterback Justin Fields hopes his success last week against Denver can carry over into Week 5. The Bears have lost 14 consecutive games dating back to last year.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay right here all game long for live updates, too.

Latest injury news: Teven Jenkins activated

On Wednesday, the Bears ruled out safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring). Once again, the Bears will be forced to play several backups in the secondary. Kyler Gordon (hand) and Josh Blackwell (hamstring) are both on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins will return after missing four games with a calf injury. Jenkins returned to practice this week and was a full participant all three days. The team activated Jenkins from IR on Thursday. In a corresponding move, they released quarterback Nathan Peterman. The Bears will have only two QBs available Thursday: Fields and backup Tyson Bagent.

Receiver Chase Claypool will not play Thursday. The team asked Claypool not to come to work this week after he criticized his coaches during an interview with members of the media on Friday. Claypool didn’t play Sunday against Denver, and did not even attend the game.

Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker is questionable for Thursday’s game after tweaking his hamstring in practice Wednesday. If Brisker is unable to go, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson would be the only Week 1 starter in the secondary who remains healthy.

What to expect from the Commanders

The Bears will try to make things tough on Washington quarterback Sam Howell, who has given up a league-leading 24 sacks. The Bears defensive front, however, has only two sacks through four games.

That will be one of the key matchups to watch in this game. For all the top storylines heading into Thursday’s game, check out Shaw Local’s five storylines to watch here.

Howell is one of the most overlooked starting quarterbacks in the league right now. He was a 2022 fifth-round draft pick who isn’t exactly a household name across most of the country. Also keep an eye on the Commanders’ defensive line. Washington has one of the best defensive fronts in football, and it will challenge the Bears’ offensive line.

Could this be Eberflus’ last game as Bears head coach? There’s some speculation that another loss might signal the end for Eberflus. Silvy believes Eberflus has already proven that he’s not the answer. Read Silvy’s column here.

Can the Bears offense keep it going?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Another big storyline this week was the offensive explosion that Bears fans saw from Fields and the offense last week against Denver. Was it a breakthrough? Or was it a matter of facing a terrible Denver defense?

Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believe the Bears can keep that positive mojo going. Thursday will be a chance to prove it.

The Bears will have to do it without Claypool, who had been one of the key receivers for this offense. The Bears had no problem racking up passing yards last week without Claypool. Still, it’s surprising how quickly things fell apart with Claypool.

It’s unclear what the Bears will do with him. It’s possible they seek to trade him. It’s also possible that if they can’t find a trade partner, they will be forced to release him.

What else did I miss this week?

It was a quick turnaround for the Bears this week. Here’s what else was going on at Halas Hall.

