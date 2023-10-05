Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at 80

Bears legend Dick Butkus died Thursday at the age of 80.

Butkus’ family confirmed the news in a short statement released Thursday night. Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California, the family said. He is survived by his wife Helen.

Butkus was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Bears. The Chicago native played college ball at Illinois, then played nine seasons with the Bears from 1965-73. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl performer. A knee injury in 1973 cut his NFL career short.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023

Butkus was known as one of the fiercest defenders ever to play the game of football. When football fans think of the Monsters of the Midway, they think of linebackers like Butkus.

Butkus was an avid supporter of the Bears, even in his later years. He recently attended the Sept. 10 season opener against the Green Bay Packers, when the Bears hosted numerous team alumni during the halftime show.

Following his football career, Butkus appeared in numerous movies, including “The Longest Yard” in 1974.

Somebody give me some pads and a QB to tackle. @chicagobears pic.twitter.com/DWPq1L3yv1 — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) September 10, 2023

To celebrate their 100th season in 2019, the Bears released a list of the 100 greatest Bears of all time. Butkus ranked No. 2 overall, behind only running back Walter Payton.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a statement released by the team. “He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement on Butkus’ passing. He called Butkus “a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.”

In 1985, college football named the award for the best linebacker in the nation the “Butkus Award.”