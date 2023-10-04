Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins could return; Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson ruled out again

LAKE FOREST – The Bears could be getting left guard Teven Jenkins back on Thursday, but they will be without safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the secondary again.

According to the team’s Wednesday injury report, Jackson (foot) and Johnson (hamstring) both sat out practice all week and have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Jenkins (calf) was a full participant all week. He would need to be added to the active roster on Thursday from injured reserve if he were to play.

Receiver Chase Claypool, who is listed as “other” on the injury report, has officially been ruled out. The team asked Claypool not to show up to work this week after he criticized his coaches last week.

Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Brisker was not previously listed on the injury report. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

The Bears have been without Jenkins through the first four games. He injured his calf during training camp and went on IR prior to Week 1. The Bears had been slotting Jenkins into the left guard position during camp. This was after he played at right guard all of last season.

If Jenkins returns to left guard, the Bears could shift veteran Cody Whitehair back to center, where he practiced all offseason. That would move Lucas Patrick back to the bench. It would bring the Bears closer to full strength, with four of their five expected starters in the lineup (left tackle Braxton Jones remains on IR).

Transactions: The Bears signed cornerback Christian Matthew to the active roster and released defensive back Macon Clark.