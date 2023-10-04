Silvy: Matt Eberflus has proven he isn’t the answer

Show me something. Anything.

Show me that you care. Show me that it hurts.

Instead, Matt Eberflus throws bouquets.

His Bears just lost their franchise record 14th straight game, ninth straight at home. All of them while allowing opponents to score at least 25 points – something that has never happened in the history of the NFL.

It’s no wonder some fans are calling him Matt Eberlose. Yet, at the podium after the game, not an ounce of disappointment like the fanbase.

Show me that you care, coach.

His Bears just blew a 21-point lead that equaled the biggest choke job in team history all while he was calling the defensive plays. It came against a Broncos team that allowed 70 points the previous week. He passed on the opportunity to take the lead by kicking a field goal and instead ran another unsuccessful fourth-and-short play.

Yet after the game, in his opening statement, instead of telling the world that 0-4 isn’t good enough – that blowing a three-touchdown lead on his watch is unacceptable – Eberflus complimented his team by saying the word “good” 10 times, mentioning “good things” twice and excellent once. All in two and a half minutes. In that same time, Eberflus uttered disappointment once. Kudos to longtime Chicago sport executive Connie Kowal for counting. I couldn’t stomach doing that myself.

The term “winning the press conference” has become one of the most overused and overrated terms in sports. I care about winning games. But passion still matters. Accountability still is important. Winners usually exude the most confidence at all times, including at the podium. You just can’t hand out juice boxes and orange slices in professional sports after another historic loss and expect your team to learn from it.

Eberflus has lost everything.

Games. Accountability. Press conferences. Confidence.

His friend and defensive coordinator Alan Williams went missing in action after Week 1. Receiver Chase Claypool was M.I.A. in Week 4.

Eberflus twisted himself into a pretzel trying to explain it. Not one fan felt more confident that this man was in control of the situation. These problems are beyond repair.

It’s time for Eberflus to go.

Problem is, you just can’t fire him now because there is no one capable on this staff to takeover. You can’t put Justin Fields through another change, especially coming off his best game. Although, I’d settle for following what the Colts did last year, and have George McCaskey bring in Tom Waddle off the street. I’m only half kidding.

It’s only Week 5, the Bears play on TNF, and I’m already dreaming of Ben Johnson, Jim Harbaugh and Lincoln Riley.

Give the Bears credit for doing the impossible, every time you think they can’t possibly hire a worse coach, they indeed do just that. Matt Nagy’s word salad sounds like filet mignon now. Marc Trestman’s nerdy back-of-the-room leadership skills reminds me of Abraham Lincoln compared to Eberflus.

At the beginning of camp, I wrote about not knowing exactly what Eberflus will bring to the table and how he had to introduce himself on the microphone to Bears fans as “head coach of the Chicago Bears”. He won’t have to worry about doing that for much longer.

Show me something.

I’m talking to you team president Kevin Warren. As you’ve been conducting getting to know you interviews, I hope you know what you have and more importantly what you don’t have in Eberflus.

This shouldn’t be good enough for you. It’s certainly not for us fans, and we’ve been going through this same vicious cycle of losing for years. End it now.

No more consultants. No more committees. Go out and find the best football people possible.

Show me that you care.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.