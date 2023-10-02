Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says Chase Claypool will not be with team this week

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday told ESPN 1000′s “Kap & J. Hood” morning show that receiver Chase Claypool will not be with the team this week.

Claypool did not attend Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos won the game, 31-28, after overcoming a 21-point deficit.

Per @ChicagoBears head coach Matt Eberflus on Kap and J-Hood on @ESPN1000 wide receiver Chase Claypool will not be at Halas Hall this week. Has he played his final game as a Bear? — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 2, 2023

Claypool criticized his coaches during a media session on Friday. Then the team decided to make Claypool inactive for Sunday’s game. While other inactive players showed up for the game and worked out on the field prior to kickoff, Claypool’s locker remained untouched all afternoon.

After the game Sunday, Eberflus gave a confusing answer when asked if it was Claypool’s decision to stay home Sunday. A Bears spokesperson later clarified that the team asked Claypool not to attend the game.

Eberflus did say on Sunday that he expected Claypool to show up for work on Monday morning. That, however, appears to have changed.

If Claypool is not with the team at Halas Hall this week, he will certainly not be playing in Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders. It’s possible the team is looking for a trade partner, but it’s hard to imagine what they might be able to acquire in exchange for an unhappy receiver who has caused problems with two organizations now.