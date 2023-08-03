Health officials urge public to watch out for rabid bats

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of the potential for exposure to rabies from infected animals. Bats are the most common source of potential infection in Illinois, and exposures from bats tend to be more frequent during the summer months, especially July and August. The disease can also be found in other wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes.

So far this year, 27 rabid bats have been found in 14 Illinois counties. There have been five rabid bats each in Kankakee and Lake counties, four in Cook County and three in McHenry County. Rabies has also been found in bats in Bureau, Clark, DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Wayne and Will counties.

Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the brain and nervous system. People can get rabies from being bitten by an infected animal. Rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound. If someone wakes up to find a bat in the room, that is also considered an exposure even if they cannot identify a bite.

A bat’s teeth are small, so someone who has been bitten by a bat may not know it, or may be unable to communicate it (for example, very small children). That’s why it’s important that if you discover a bat in your home, you should avoid killing or releasing it; instead, immediately consult with your local animal control or your local health department to determine appropriate next steps. If you have been exposed to rabies, preventive treatment, known as PEP, is necessary. But if the bat or wild animal can be safely captured and tested, and the test comes back negative, no preventive medication is required.

If you have been bitten by any wild animal, seek immediate medical attention. Animal bites may also become infected with bacteria. Rabies preventive treatment, if needed, must begin within a few days of the exposure.

A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground or is unable to fly is more likely than others to be rabid. Such bats are often easily approached but should never be handled.

Other tips to protect your animals:

Keep your dogs and cats up to date on rabies vaccination per state law and to protect them against an exposure. Also, horses, sheep, cattle and ferrets can also be vaccinated for rabies.

Call your veterinarian if your animal has been exposed to a high-risk animal, especially bats.

For more information, visit the Illinois Department of Agriculture website at https://agr.illinois.gov/animals/animalhealth/other-species.