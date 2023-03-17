Montgomery’s $2.7M resurfacing program includes streets in Seasons Ridge, Arbor Ridge subdivisions and Goodwin Drive

Several streets on the east side of Montgomery will be resurfaced later this year as a result of action taken this week by the Village Board.

In a unanimous ballot March 13, the board voted to award a contracting totaling $2,742,659 to Geneva Construction Company of Aurora to complete the village’s annual Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) and infrastructure road program.

Geneva Construction Company submitted the lowest of three bids received by the village for this year’s program last month, according to Christopher Ott, an engineer with Engineering Enterprises, Inc., the village’s engineering consultants.

Ott said the low bid was higher than EEI’s pre-bid estimate, but still under the $2,793,408 budgeted for this year’s program.

Ott said price increases for asphalt and concrete materials caused the low bid price to be higher than the pre-bid estimate.

“We did increase our (pre-bid) prices on concrete and asphalt, about 15% for the asphalt and 25% on the concrete, but in realty what we saw was about a 25% to 30% increase on the asphalt and about a 40% increase on the concrete,” Ott said.

The village will use a combination of its own capital infrastructure fund revenues and $1,159,241 in state-reimbursed MFT revenues to finance this year’s program.

Streets set for resurfacing include several in the Seasons Ridge and Arbor Ridge subdivisions east of Route 25, and Goodwin Drive, which links Hill Avenue and Route 30, on the village’s far east side.