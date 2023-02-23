Cleanup continues in DeKalb County after ice storm; ComEd crews work to restore power

Several DeKalb County municipalities have announced special pickups planned by Public Works crews to ensure area residents clean up roadways and yards from felled limbs due to Wednesday’s ice storm.

More than 60,000 ComEd customers across northern Illinois remain without power following an ice storm that hit the region Wednesday.

DeKalb County reported nearly 2,000 without power Wednesday night into Thursday as an ice storm rattles trees and power lines, bringing falling debris into roads and causing temporary blockages.

As of 5:06 p.m. Thursday, ComEd reported 433 customers in DeKalb County still without power from 94 outages.

In DeKalb, 95 customers are without power, according to ComEd as of 5 p.m. Thursday. In Sycamore, nine customers are without power and 21 in Sycamore Township. In Genoa, 46 customers remain without power, 10 in Cortland, 44 in Kingston, and 18 in Kirkland.

ComEd has restored power to some 152,000 customers that were impacted by the storm across northern Illinois.

“Overall, this storm, which had freezing rain and now we’re dealing with winds, it impacted probably a total of 212,000 customers,” said ComEd Communications Manager Tom Dominguez. “The ice alone will sometimes bring down power lines, although we’ve installed thicker cables over the last decade. But still, if the ice gets significant, it could bring down lines. And it could do the same to trees that are hanging over lines.”

Shaw Local file photo - Icicles hang from a street sign at the intersection of South Cross Street and DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Dominguez said he expects about 80% of the power outages to be restored by 11 p.m. Thursday and that all power will be restored by Saturday evening. Restoring power to schools is a priority for ComEd, he said.

To those people whose power hasn’t been restored by tonight, he recommended they find alternative places to stay to ensure their well-being.

“We are working with municipalities to identify areas where local residents could go if they’re concerned about being in these current temperatures and weather conditions,” Dominguez said. “If there’s someone who doesn’t feel like they want to be without power for a significant amount of time, they should check with their local municipality.”

Updates on power outages is available by signing up for outage alerts at ComEd.com/Alerts.

This isn’t the biggest power outage the region has seen by any means.

“Probably three years ago in August, we had a derecho that went through northern Illinois and that impacted everybody, including communities along the Iowa border and the Wisconsin border to Indiana,” Dominguez said. “But this was certainly a significant storm. The ice was coating lines and coating trees and bringing down power lines and actually a number of poles. And then it was followed up with high winds, which we have to be careful of when we’re sending bucket trucks up into the power lines. We have to be careful there.”

A section of Illinois Route 64 in Sycamore was closed Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2023 because of a downed power line. (Camden Lazenby)

Cleanup continues

As power is restored throughout DeKalb County, cleanup remains ongoing, and area public works departments are organizing special pickups to help residents with debris.

Several sections of major roads and side roads across DeKalb County were reported closed temporarily Wednesday night as crews worked to respond to downed live power lines and tree branches.

In DeKalb, crews have set up several additional pickup routes to ensure yards and roadways are clear, according to a social media post.

“Motorists are urged to use caution since there are lane closures throughout the City from fallen limbs caused by freezing rain,” DeKalb city officials wrote. “Public Works crews worked Wednesday night to clear roadways and are reopening traffic lanes as quickly as possible.”

DeKalb’s special pickup began Thursday and continues into early next week. City crews will pick up limbs that measure 8 inches or less in diameter. Those with larger limbs are asked to contact a private removal service. Limbs should be stacked in parkways, not on private property. Only limbs felled as a result of the ice storm will be collected.

In Sycamore, Sycamore Fire Department crews reported significant calls in response to debris in the roadways, according to a fire department social media post.

“If you encounter any downed lines, do no approach them,” Sycamore fire officials wrote. “Always assume they are live and dangerous. Immediately call 911 and we will assess the hazards. Be mindful if you are walking outside. Power lines may be hidden within broken tree branches or other objects.”

Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski announced on a Thursday social media post that Cortland Public Works crews expect to continue cleanup through the week.

“The Cortland Public Works team will be picking up limbs[and] storm damage around town today, Friday and Monday,” Pietrowski wrote Thursday. “Limbs [and] branches must be placed on the road side of the sidewalk. Public Works cannot go up into yards. I also know ComEd is still working on restoring power to some that lost it yesterday.”

In Genoa, Public Works crews will be doing extra pickups as well to ensure roads and debris are cleared for residents, according to a Thursday City of Genoa social media post.

Genoa crews will conduct special brush pickup Monday and Tuesday. Each household will be limited to a 3-foot width by 5-foot height area, according to the post. The city of Genoa’s debris chipper is limited to limbs that are 4 inches in diameter.

“Residents stacking brush in the alley need to contact City Hall no later than 8:30 a.m. Monday for pickup,” Genoa crews wrote. “Please make sure that brush is stacked neatly in one direction (not tied) with the cut ends towards the street. Please do not place brush in the street.”