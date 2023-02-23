February 23, 2023
More than 88,000 without power in northern Illinois; power may not return until Saturday for some

By John Sahly
Salt is spread on an icy section of a sidewalk at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as a winter storm that produced rain, sleet, freezing rain, and ice moved through McHenry County.

An ice storm that moved through northern Illinois on Wednesday has left more than 88,000 people without power, and service may not return until Saturday for some residents.

As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, 88,612 ComEd customers are without power, according to the ComEd outage map. According to its website, ComEd expects to restore power to most of the area on Thursday, but it may not be as late as Saturday morning.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of power outages according to ComEd:

McHenry County: 26,916

Winnebago County: 14,204

Kane County: 14,166

Cook County: 11,559

Lake County: 6,864

Boone County: 2,756

DeKalb County: 760

DuPage County: 374

Lee County: 61

City-wise, Rockford has the most customers affected with 6,491. Crystal Lake has 6,086 customers affected, which is nearly 32% of the city.

