More than 88,000 without power in northern Illinois; power may not return until Saturday for some

An ice storm that moved through northern Illinois on Wednesday has left more than 88,000 people without power, and service may not return until Saturday for some residents.
As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, 88,612 ComEd customers are without power, according to the ComEd outage map. According to its website, ComEd expects to restore power to most of the area on Thursday, but it may not be as late as Saturday morning.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of power outages according to ComEd:
McHenry County: 26,916
Winnebago County: 14,204
Kane County: 14,166
Cook County: 11,559
Lake County: 6,864
Boone County: 2,756
DeKalb County: 760
DuPage County: 374
Lee County: 61
City-wise, Rockford has the most customers affected with 6,491. Crystal Lake has 6,086 customers affected, which is nearly 32% of the city.