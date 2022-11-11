Thursday is last day for summer-like weather in northern Illinois

Northern Illinois saw temperatures as high as of 75 Thursday afternoon — but don’t expect the same unseasonably warm weather Friday.

A cold front moving across the area Thursday evening and into Friday morning will cause temperatures to drop, according to Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Chicago in Romeoville.

“The high temperature for the area will likely be in the morning and then temperatures will slowly fall during the day,” Sullivan said.

Northern Illinois can expect temperatures in the lower 30s to low 40s Friday morning, which will drop into the 30s by evening, Sullivan said. Temperatures on Saturday will climb to the the upper 30s and Will County may see some flurries, too, Sullivan said.

But Saturday will be too early for snowmen and snow angels.

“It doesn’t look like it will be anything measurable – just mostly cloudy with passing flurries,” Sullivan said.The has a low chance of rain or snow Tuesday, Sullivan said. But if snow does fall Tuesday, it’s not likely to be a significant amount.

“The ground is still too warm,” Sullivan said.

How unusual is 75 degrees for Nov. 10 in the Northern Illinois? Very unusual, Sullivan said.

A mail carrier does her rounds along South Park Road wearing short as temperatures reach high 70s on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The official location the National Weather Service Chicago uses for measuring the area’s weather is Chicago O’Hare International Airport, which also reached 75 degrees Thursday, Sullivan said.

Seventy-five degrees is the highest recorded temperature at Chicago O’Hare International Airport for any Nov. 10, and that happened only one other time, in 2020, Sullivan said.

To help residents prepare for the 2022-23 winter season, the National Weather Service is hosting a free virtual winter weather preparedness and spotter training webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.

Covered topics include winter weather science, safety, National Weather Service products, and how to measure snow and ice. Attendees may also ask question.

The webinar is open to anyone of any age who is interested in winter weather. To register, visit weather.gov/lot/winterspotter.