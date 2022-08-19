Police: Boy brought gun to Wauconda High School

A loaded handgun was recovered at Wauconda High School shortly before the end of school Thursday, after the administration was alerted about a possible weapon in the building, according to a Wauconda Police Department news release.

The suspect, an unidentified boy, was taken into custody during a schoolwide lockdown, according to the release. It was later determined by police that there was no intended targeted violence.

After the suspect was taken into custody, police conducted a safety search of the entire building and assigned extra patrols to all Wauconda schools, the news release said.

Police say District 118 will be providing support services to student in need of them.

