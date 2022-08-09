4-year-old Johnsburg boy pulled from pool dies

A 4-year-old Johnsburg boy died Monday afternoon, two days after he was pulled from a Richmond pool.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Grayson Vingan.

Emergency responders were called at 7:38 p.m. Saturday to the 10000 block of Keystone Road for a reported drowning, Fire Marshal Scott Peterson told Shaw Local News Network. Bystanders were performing CPR, and the boy began breathing again before he was rushed by ambulance to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, Peterson said.

The boy later was airlifted to Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died Monday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220808/4-year-old-who-was-pulled-from-pool-dies