Child revived after pool mishap in Richmond before being helicoptered to hospital

A juvenile found drowned in a Richmond pool Saturday was revived on the scene and was reported in critical condition, Richmond Township Fire Protection District officials said.

Emergency responders were called at about 7:38 p.m. to the 10000 block of Keystone Road for the reported drowning, Fire Marshal Scott Peterson said. Responding firefighters found “one pediatric patient, out of the water, unresponsive with bystanders performing CPR,” Peterson said. Those efforts were successful, as the child began breathing.

The child, who’s age was not made available, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern McHenry Hospital and then airlifted to a Children’s Hospital, Peterson said, adding that the patient remained in critical condition. The McHenry County Sheriff and Richmond Police departments assisted at the scene.