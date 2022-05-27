Official: Kids to 911 during siege: ‘Please send the police’

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Children called 911 from inside a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, including a girl who told the dispatcher “Please send the police now,” authorities said Friday.

Teachers and students repeatedly called 911 during Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

Police were at the scene for at least an hour before U.S. Border Patrol agents used a master key to open a locked classroom door. The agents then killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, at about 12:50 p.m., he said.

Officers did not try to break down the classroom door sooner because the commander thought it was barricaded and was no longer an active shooting situation, McCraw said.

