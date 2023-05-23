Chief Senachwine Chapter member wins NSDAR’s Constitution Week poster contest

Elise Bittner, member of the Chief Senachwine NSDAR Chapter, was awarded first place in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution poster contest for Constitution Week.

The weeklong event is celebrated each year from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 and marks the history, importance and necessity of the Constitution in the lives of Americans.

Bittner previously won the Illinois poster contest and the North Central Region contest.

Her poster will be printed and available for sale to DAR chapters throughout the U.S. and abroad. Chapters will utilize the poster in displays at schools, public buildings, storefronts and libraries.

Bittner, as Constitution Week chair for the Chief Senachwine Chapter, created 73 printed news articles about the amendments and other aspects of the Constitution and presented a program on “Cooking Up a New Nation,” discussing the foods eaten by colonial settlers and preparing a meal of 13 foods.

Bittner also coordinated delivery of materials to three schools, four mayors and several libraries. She also wrote a presentation of information and photos on the 19th Amendment that was presented to the Henry Rotary.