Bean Box Espresso will not open in Utica this summer

Bean Box Espresso will not be operating in Utica this summer.

Last spring, the Utica Village Board approved the business to run out of an Airstream-style trailer across from the village police department. The business operated for the summer, closing in August.

Owner Holly Iverson said the Utica location did not work out. Bean Box has locations in La Salle and Spring Valley.

