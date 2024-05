La Salle-Peru High School’s 2024 Prom King Anthony Ambler and Queen Isabelle Andrews were crowned at the conclusion of promenade Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium. (Photo provided by Emma Walke)

La Salle-Peru High School’s 2024 Prom King Anthony Ambler and Queen Isabelle Andrews were crowned at the conclusion of promenade Saturday night in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.

The complete Prom Court included Kaylee Abens, Eleanor Radtke, Ella Raef, Nolan Glynn, Brodie Moss and Nolan VanDuzer. The crowning was assisted by 2023 LPHS Homecoming King Aiden Anderson and Queen Madison Schweickert, as well as Junior Royalty members Blayke Goy, Augie Wisen, Miles Miller and Elle Cherveny.