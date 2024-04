The city of Mendota invites community members to learn about volunteer opportunities. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota is hosting a Community Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive.

Learn about one-time and ongoing opportunities to volunteer and give back. Find your fit. More than 15 organizations will be present. There are volunteer opportunities for individuals, groups, families and all ages (including youth).