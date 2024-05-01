4 students involved in Peru bus crash

A school bus was involved in a collision reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on May Road east of Route 251 in Peru. Four students were on board but injuries were not known. (Tom Collins)

A school bus was involved in a collision reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on May Road east of Route 251 in Peru. None of the four students on board nor the bus driver were injured, said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond.

May Road was closed to through traffic by police at the Airport Road. The crash site was on May Road, just east of the QuikTrip.

The crash appeared to involve an Illinois Central School Bus with minor damage to the rear, however, a silver sport utility vehicle had heavy front-end damage and was placed on a flatbed truck to be towed. The driver of the SUV had a head injury, but the severity of it was unknown, Raymond said. The driver was alert and conscious, Raymond said.

Shaw Local News Network will update this story as more information becomes available.