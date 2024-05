Peru Police Department announced Wednesday that officers issued 10 citations for hands-free law violations and other traffic violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Police Department announced Wednesday that officers issued 10 citations for hands-free law violations and other traffic violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

Peru Police joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.