January 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon’s KSB Hospital to host Healthcare Hiring Event Jan. 27 in La Salle

Event will be at La Salle’s Auditorium Ballroom

KSB Hospital, 403 E. First St., Dixon, will host a Healthcare Hiring Event from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Auditorium Ballroom. 109 Wright St., La Salle.

KSB’s recruiting team and representatives from several departments will be in attendance to discuss opportunities to join its team and will be conducting open interviews.

Open positions include professional, clinical and non-clinical roles throughout KSB’s network, which stretches Lee and southern Ogle counties.

For more information, go to ksbhospital.com/careers.

KSB in Dixon is a nonprofit, independent health care provider that opened in 1897.