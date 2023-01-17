River Valley Players to open 47th season in April with ‘9 to 5: The Musical’

River Valley Players has announced that its 47th season will open with “9 to 5: The Musical,” a show featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.

Auditions for the performance will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Community Center, at 1301 Second Street in Henry. Callbacks will be announced after auditions are complete.

RVP’s production of “9 to 5: The Musical” will be based on the hit 1980 movie starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The show will be directed and choreographed by Deanne Crook with music direction by Mary Kieffer. The show will run through April 29-30 and May 5-7.

Auditions for all characters are open to ages 12 through adult as well as all ages, genders, ethnicities and physical abilities. Actors must be able to play characters ages 18 and older.

Those auditioning should prepare a 32-bar/cut one minute song from a musical that compliments the score of “9 to 5: The Musical.” The backing tracks are recommended and a CD/Bluetooth player will be available. An accompanist will not be provided.

Those auditioning will be taught a movement combination and should come prepared with proper dance attire.

Characters that will be filled include Violet Newstead (age 40-50), Doralee Rhodes (20-30), Judy Bernly (30-40), Franklin Hart (45-55), Roz Keith (35-45), Joe (35-45), Dwayne (25-35), Josh (15-18), Missy (25-35), Maria (20-30) and Dick (35-45).

More roles will be available for all ages. For information, contact River Valley Players on Facebook or apply to audition at https://bit.ly/rvp9to5audition.