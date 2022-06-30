24th Street, Wenzel Road in La Salle, Peru to open Friday morning

24th Street/Wenzel Road that connects La Salle and Peru will be open by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews have finished construction and will remove the barricades early that morning.

The project finished in three months, right on schedule with Mayor Jeff Grove’s prediction of when the road would open. Construction began on March 23.

The road had been closed from Chartres Street in La Salle to the east of Faith Church, and east of Marquette Road to the Peru city limit.

The cities of La Salle and Peru worked in a partnership in order to get the project completed.

Advanced Asphalt of Princeton completed the project and won the bid for $1,013,705. La Salle was responsible for about 75% of the project, an estimated $800,000.