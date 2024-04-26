Softball: Princeton offense stays hot in win over Bureau Valley

Princeton's Kelsea Klingenberg slides into third base as Bureau Valley's Kadyn Haage misses the throw on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

MANLIUS - The Princeton softball team ended its rivalry with Bureau Valley with a bang Thursday.

The Tigresses continued their recent offensive onslaught in an 18-5, six-inning victory over the Storm in the last game between the teams for the foreseeable future. Bureau Valley is leaving the Three Rivers Conference after this school year, and Princeton officials have said they won’t schedule BV in the near future.

The series ends, for now at least, with Princeton holding a 22-12 edge, including a 16-2 record in Three Rivers play.

“I think as a whole, our team did amazing,” Princeton freshman Avah Oertel said. “We stepped on the gas really early. We were all hitting. Our defense was on. I think we did amazing, especially with it being the last time playing Bureau Valley.

“It means a lot. We came into the game knowing it was our last time. I’m very glad we beat them.”

The Tigresses (12-5, 6-2 TRC East) took control early with four runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Princeton started the game with five consecutive singles by Makayla Hecht, Caroline Keutzer, Keely Lawson, Kelsea Klingenberg and Oertel, with Lawson driving in a run and Oertel plating a pair.

“It sets the tone for the game,” Princeton coach Jhavon Hayes said. “Even if it doesn’t happen in the first inning, we’re trying for it the next inning. That’s just what we expect to happen. That’s what gets our offense going and gets our momentum going.”

Princeton continued to add on, sending eight or more batters to the plate in four of six innings and scoring multiple runs in five of six innings, including five in the fourth and four in the sixth to end the game.

Keely hit a bases-clearing double, and Oertel hit an RBI double in the fourth. Hecht, Keutzer, Lawson and Oertel each singled and scored in the sixth.

Hecht (4R, RBI) and Oertel (4 RBI, R) were each 4 for 5, while Keutzer (3R, RBI), Lawson (6 RBIs, 3R), Klingenberg (3R, RBI) and Sylvie Rutledge (R) had three hits each.

“We adjusted to all the different pitchers we saw,” Oertel said. “We stayed aggressive. We didn’t let up because we were ahead.”

Along with recording 22 hits, the Tigresses also stole six bases and took multiple bases on errors and wild pitches.

“It’s not a secret we’re going to run,” Hayes said. “We’re going to be aggressive on the basepaths. We’re always looking to take two bases when we can.”

The Tigresses are averaging 9.9 runs per game and have scored double digits in five of their last six games.

Princeton pitcher Avah Oertel throws a pitch to Bureau Valley on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

“I think we’ve been adjusting the pitches very well,” Oertel said, “staying inside the ball. We’ve put a lot of outside work into hitting. I think we’re getting better as a team. We’re working together to get people. We get them on, get them over and get them in pretty well.

“We do what we need to do. We hit where we need to hit.”

Oertel earned the win in the circle. She allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings, while Reese Reviglio pitched the final three innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

“It definitely gives me a boost and relieves some stress knowing we already stepped on the gas pretty early,” Pertel said about taking the mound with a four-run lead. “I just trusted my catcher and what pitches she wanted. I also trusted the defense behind me.

“I just tried to do the best I could and used everything I have.”

The Storm scored a run in the bottom of the first but couldn’t keep up with the Tigresses. Bureau Valley scored two runs in the third and two more in the fourth.

Sadie Bailey went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Storm (11-6, 4-4), while Madison Smith and Kadyn Haage each drove in a run.

“We did everything we said we couldn’t do,” BV coach Dave Shepherd said. “We couldn’t come out and make errors. We needed to play a really good, clean first inning, and we needed to put the ball in play hard. Unfortunately, we did not do those things. Princeton is a very good team, well-managed, and they play as hard as they could play. They came over here to win.

“Our girls have got to find that fire. We went from having that to over the last week kind of losing that fire and losing that focus. I’m challenging the girls to want to be the best and want to step on the field and be competitive. I love these girls, and I know they’re going to come back.”