St. Bede softball edges Henry: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 5, Henry-Senachwine 3: The Bruins drew a pair of bases-loaded walks in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Henry.

St. Bede scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead before the Mallards responded with three in their half of the sixth.

Reagan Stoudt finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs for St. Bede (16-2, 9-0 TCC), while Bella Pinter was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Ella Hermes pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out 16 batters and walking one.

Lauren Harbison was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Mallards (10-10, 4-8 TCC). She also took the loss in the circle as she gave up five earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.

Marquette 7, Putnam County 0: Paxton Stunkel, Maggie Richetta and Salina Breckenridge each had a hit as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Newman 15, Mendota 7: Ava Eddy was 3 for 5 with a triple, a double and two RBIs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Abbie Kreiser went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Mendota (2-9, 1-7 TRC East).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 7, Woodland 0: Gino Ferrari went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Luke Tunnell was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for St. Bede (14-11, 6-5 TCC), while Evan Entrican went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Alex Ankiewicz pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Alan Spencer tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Bureau Valley 5, Princeton 1: Bryce Helms threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out nine batters and walking two to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Brock Rediger was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for BV (10-9, 4-3 TRC East), while Landen Birdsley was 2 for 3 with a run.

Nolan Kloepping went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for the Tigers (6-7, 3-5), while Jace Stuckey was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Fieldcrest 6, Henry-Senachwine 2: Layten Gerdes, Lucas May and Koltin Kearfott each had a hit, a run and an RBI as the Knights earned a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Lucas Anson got a no decision on the mound for Fieldcrest (7-9), pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing no hits with three strikeouts and five walks. Kearfott earned the win in relief as he gave up two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Carson Rowe was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Henry, while Lance Kiesewetter doubled, had an RBI and a run. Kiesewetter also took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Marquette 4, Putnam County 3: The Panthers built a 3-0 lead but allowed four runs in the fifth inning in a Tri-County Conference loss in Ottawa.

Drew Carlson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs for PC (5-13, 4-6 TCC), while Jonathan Stunkel went 2 for 2 with two runs.

Newman 5, Mendota 1: Justin Randolph launched a solo home run in the Trojans’ Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, DePue-Hall 0: Crystal Garcia scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Trojans to a victory over the Little Giants.

Linnea Escatel had a goal and an assist for Mendota (10-6-1).

TRACK & FIELD

At Colfax: The Fieldcrest boys and girls teams each placed third at the Ridgeview Invitational.

For the Fieldcrest boys, Jackson Hakes won the discus with a toss of 41.07 meters, while Michael Beckett won the triple jump with a leap of 11.52.

In the girls meet, Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan won the discus (30.12) and placed second in the shot put (9.22), while Macy Gochanour was runner-up in the 400 meters (1:05.26), 100 hurdles (17.91) and 300 hurdles (52.29).

At Pecatonica: The Amboy co-op won the Du-Pec Girls Invite with 203 points to beat second-place Milledgeville by 87 points.

Maddie Althaus won the 100 (13.79) and 400 (1:05.82) for the Clippers, while Elly Jones won the 100 hurdles (17.07) and triple jump (10.08) and took second in the long jump (4.43).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 9-2, Carl Sandburg 0-1: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

In IVCC’s 9-0, five-inning win in the opener, Ella Sibert and Emma Augustine were each 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Katie Bates earned threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Augustine was 2 for 3 with a run in the Eagles’ 2-1 win in the second game, while Maddy Pangrcic went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Kara Staley earned the win for IVCC (23-5, 13-3 Arrowhead), allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 1 1/3 innings, while Bates picked up the save with 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts.