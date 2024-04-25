IDNR to host Kid’s Art in the Park Workshop

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be holding a Kid’s Art in the Park Workshop at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Starved Rock Visitor Center. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be holding a Kid’s Art in the Park Workshop at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Starved Rock Visitor Center.

The program is free of charge, but online registration is required on Starved Rock Eventbrite.

Teacher Georgia Braun will guide children ages 10 through 17 in nature observation and how to create nature sketches and journals they take with them on future hikes and outdoor explorations. Supplies are furnished, but donations are always welcome by the Starved Rock Foundation, which sponsors presenters, events and program supplies at the state park.

For more information, go to the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov/parks/event/park.starvedrock.html.