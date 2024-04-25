Drug agents seize 2 pounds of cocaine in Peru

Two Peru residents could face long trips to prison after drug agents seized 2 pounds of purported cocaine and five guns.

Charnelle N. Mond, 27, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony due to the quantity. While the sentencing range is weight-dependent, Mond faces a preliminary range of 12 to 50 years in prison with no possibility of probation if convicted.

Robert L. Wright Jr., 38, also is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver – and likewise faces up to 50 years if convicted – and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Peru Police Department executed a La Salle County search warrant on their residence, located at 1712 First St. in Peru.

There, police said they seized about 900 grams, a shade under 2 pounds, of suspected cocaine along with items associated with the packaging and sale of narcotics, according a news release. Agents also seized five firearms, ammunition, and a high-capacity magazine.

Mond and Wright were taken to the La Salle County Jail to await a detention hearing, expected Friday.