Putnam County Property Transfers: May 2022

May 2, 2022
K.V Enterprises LTD to J.R. Bradley Vice and Franklin Boggio, deed, Q:NW S:7 T:32 R:1, $300,000.
Leslie A. Yunker and Clara J. Yunker to Mark Montgomery, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:300, $2,800.
Timothy and Laurie Read to Ryan and Heather Demerly, deed, Q:SE S:23 T:14 R:9, $175,000.
Lake Thunderbird Association to Kenneth and Jennifer Hubbard, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots 244-3, $1,100.
Jeffrey and Todra Oken to John and Lucinda Dixon, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:470, $4,500.
Charles and Julia Pettis to Roger and Laurie Greider, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:105, $3,000.
May 3, 2022
Robert Cook to Duck Yeah LLC, deed, Q:SE S:27 T:31 R:2 and Q:NE S:27 T:31 R:2, $320,000.
Sheryl Romagnoli to Delina and Kyle Goetz, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:271 and L:272, $0.
May 4, 2022
Fern Henn to Todd and Karla Davis, deed, Q:NE S:26 T:31 R:2, $63,000.
May 5, 2022
Kathleen Hollonbeck to Aaron Payne and Meuyfeuy Saephan, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:287, $3,300.
Kathleen Hollonbeck to Andrew Wright, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:349, $2,500.
May 6, 2022
James Shaw Jr. to James Shaw Jr. and Patricia Ann Shaw, deed, Fun Acres Addition - Magnolia Township L:1 and L:2, $0.
Raymond (Life Estate) Lansing to Rayna Jean Lansing and Nicole Lansing, deed, Q:SE, S:18 T:32 R:1, $0.
May 11, 2022
Norma Nielsen Trust to Roman, Tatianna and Dmitry Moroz, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods PLat #3 L:570, $65,000.
May 12, 2022
Joseph and May Jo Suarez to John E, Rene C as Trustee Twardowski, deed, Q:SE S:27 T:33 R:1 and Q:SW S:27 T:33 R:1, $575,000.
May 13, 2022
Louis Esposito to Louis Esposito and Leslie Mueller, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:96, $4,000.
May 16, 2022
Scott and Cheryl Muntwyler, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:649, $207,000.
Deborah Skelly to Cole Pedro, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:440, $435,000.
May 25, 2022
LLC Magnet Trucking to Daviella Trust and Alina as Trustee Sodel, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:396 and L:397, $0.
George and Diane Fortier to Terry, Robert and Robert III McBride, deed, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods (Lots 89-10), $0.
May 26, 2022
Kenneth and Julie Kessinger to Kessinger Family trust, deed, Lake View Drive Addition – Magnolia Township, $0.
Linda Carboni, Leeann Weddell, Jean Dipietro, Mary Kay Nestler and Margaret Deloris Barnces to Yuryl and Rachel Germanovich, deed, Crapo and Woods First Addition – village of S, $155,000.
May 27, 2022
Patricia and James Shaw Jr. to Mark and Karen Roberson, deed, Fun Acres Addition – Magnolia Township L:1, $10,000.
Timothy and Wendy Flynn to Brad and Danielle Gapinski, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:560, $0.
Lukasz Ozga to Steven and Susan Ficker, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:652, $175,000.
Albert H Haun Sr. Estate to Lisa and Robert Haun, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #4 L:689, $0.
Wulf Cinq-Mars and Andrew Erickson in bankruptcy to Dariusz Oleszczuk, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:620, 621, 622, $30,000.
May 31, 2022
Geoffrey and Debra Cichy to Rachel and Joseph Berger, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:129, $0.
Christopher and Elizabeth Smith to Joseph and Toni Pienta, deed, Q:SE S:34 T:31 R:1, $310,000.
Kyle and Donna Goetsch to Matthew and Janice Holst, deed, Hillside Addition – village of Mark L:19, 22, $260,000.
David and Courtney Christiansen to Nichols and Gina Heuser, deed, Lincolnshire Addition – village of Granville, 3 lots, $220,000.
Nicholas and Gina Heuser to Courtney Christiansen, deed, Village of Mark L:66, $135,000.
Justin Schmitt to Kimberly Sheppard, deed, Hopkins, Archibald W Second Addition L:60, 61, $0
Michael Turczyn to William and Amberlyn Tifrea, deed, Lincolnshire Addition – village of Granville, $160,000.