Victims identified in fatal Tonica crash

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified the two individuals killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night just south of Tonica.

Coroner Rich Ploch said in a Monday press release the driver was Thomas J.M. Christmann, 24, of La Salle, and the passenger was Allyson M. Murray, 21, of Tiskilwa. Autopsies were completed Saturday, Ploch said, and results are pending.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 10:41 p.m. Friday. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded to 306 S. First St. in Tonica, Ploch said.

The crash remains under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.