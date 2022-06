Two individuals died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night just south of Tonica.

At 10:41 p.m. Friday, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Route 251, just south of Pontiac Street in Tonica.

The crash is being investigated by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and no other information was provided. Identities of the deceased individuals will be released after their families have been notified, authorities said.