Putnam County to host Spring Fine Arts Events on April 28 and May 6

Putnam County CUSD 535 will be hosting two upcoming Spring Fine Arts Events.

The first event will be the Putnam County Primary and Elementary Schools Spring Fine Arts Festival starting with the Primary’s performance at 6 p.m. followed by the Elementary’s at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

This event will take place at the Putnam County High School, located at 402 E Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

The second event will be the Putnam County Junior High and High School Spring Fine Arts Festival.

The event will begin with a 5th grade band performance at 6 p.m. followed by at 6:30 p.m. performance by the Junior High and a 7:30 p.m. performance by the High School.

This event will take place at the Putnam County High School Auditorium and Commons.

Artwork displays in the PCHS Commons will be available during all events.