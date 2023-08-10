Utica library adds story walk

Utica Public Library now has a story walk.

A story walk is a fun, educational activity that places a storybook along a walking route outside, in this case it wraps around the library at 224 Mill St. from door to door.

The story walk was created as a way for people of all ages to combine physical activity with books, and to help build children’s interest in reading, while encouraging healthy activity.

This story walk was funded by La Salle County Farm Bureau, La Salle County Ag In the Classroom and a grant from Compeer Financial. There is a QR code at the end of the story walk to answer a brief questionnaire and for more agricultural related children’s activities. The stories will be changing about every two weeks.