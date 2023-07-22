Peru fire renders home unlivable

A malfunctioning dishwasher is believed to be the source of a fire that firefighters put out quickly, but not before the Peru home was rendered unlivable.

Peru firefighters were dispatched 2:29 p.m. Saturday afternoon to 1820 14th St. in Peru. Peru Deputy Fire Chief Jim Duncan said the homeowner smelled smoke coming form the kitchen and promptly closed an interior door, a move that Duncan said kept the fire from growing out of control.

“It could have been a lot worse.” Duncan said.

Duncan said the fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes. However, the kitchen was heavily damaged by fir, water and smoke and the rest of the one-story residence sustained smoke damage.

Duncan said the homeowner declined aid from the American Red Cross and is seeking other living arrangements.

When approached, the homeowner declined comment.

La Salle and Oglesby firefighters assisted at the scene.

Utica firefighters manned the Peru station during the operation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fire on Monday.