May 20, 2024
IVCC softball players, coach earn Arrowhead All-Conference honors

Eagles won league title with 13-3 record

By Shaw Local News Network
Katie Bates

Four IVCC softball players and coach Cory Tomasson were honored by the Arrowhead Conference after leading the Eagles to the league title this spring.

IVCC finished 13-3 to win the Arrowhead Conference for the sixth time under Tomasson.

Pitcher Katie Bates, catcher Ella Siebert, outfielder Maddy Klicker and infielder Hailey Rakers were named to the All-Arrowhead Conference Team.

During conference play, Bates, a Princeton graduate, hit .563 with 10 doubles, 19 RBIs and 14 runs while going 7-1 in the circle with a 2.01 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.

Siebert, a Woodland grad, hit .415 with three doubles, 11 RBIs and 10 runs.

Klicker, who went to Seneca, hit .408 with two triples, 25 runs and five RBIs.

Rakers had a .432 batting average with four doubles, 18 runs and 10 RBIs.

“They truly earned their spot on the all-conference team, but I believe that others could have easily been named to the team also,” Tomasson said in a news release. “Katie Bates had an amazing season and the highest batting average in the conference by far. She had a 7-1 pitching record in conference with a 2.01 ERA and defeated every team in the conference!”

In his 25th season coaching the Eagles, Tomasson was voted the Arrowhead Conference Softball Coach of the Year.

“This was such a fun year. It is always great to win the conference. The players all contributed,” Tomasson said.

