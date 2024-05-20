IVCC softball players, coach earn Arrowhead All-Conference honors

Four IVCC softball players and coach Cory Tomasson were honored by the Arrowhead Conference after leading the Eagles to the league title this spring.

IVCC finished 13-3 to win the Arrowhead Conference for the sixth time under Tomasson.

Pitcher Katie Bates, catcher Ella Siebert, outfielder Maddy Klicker and infielder Hailey Rakers were named to the All-Arrowhead Conference Team.

During conference play, Bates, a Princeton graduate, hit .563 with 10 doubles, 19 RBIs and 14 runs while going 7-1 in the circle with a 2.01 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.

Siebert, a Woodland grad, hit .415 with three doubles, 11 RBIs and 10 runs.

Klicker, who went to Seneca, hit .408 with two triples, 25 runs and five RBIs.

Rakers had a .432 batting average with four doubles, 18 runs and 10 RBIs.

“They truly earned their spot on the all-conference team, but I believe that others could have easily been named to the team also,” Tomasson said in a news release. “Katie Bates had an amazing season and the highest batting average in the conference by far. She had a 7-1 pitching record in conference with a 2.01 ERA and defeated every team in the conference!”

In his 25th season coaching the Eagles, Tomasson was voted the Arrowhead Conference Softball Coach of the Year.

“This was such a fun year. It is always great to win the conference. The players all contributed,” Tomasson said.