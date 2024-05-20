La Salle-Peru High School announces its top 10

La Salle-Peru High School announced its top 10 academic students after eight semesters from the class of 2024. They are co-valedictorian Faith Arkins (front row, from left), Bridgit Hoskins, Natalie Perra, Addison Duttlinger (middle row, from left), salutatorian Isabelle Andrews, co-valedictorian Hailey Dzik, Gabrielle Mosley, Grace Miller (back row, from left), Ella Raef and Eleanor Radtke. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru High school announced its top 10 academic students after eight semesters from the class of 2024.

They are co-valedictorian Faith Arkins, Bridgit Hoskins, Natalie Perra, Addison Duttlinger, salutatorian Isabelle Andrews, co-valedictorian Hailey Dzik, Gabrielle Mosley, Grace Miller, Ella Raef and Eleanor Radtke.

These students will continue their educations at a variety of colleges and universities next year. Radtke will attend Illinois Valley Community College, Arkins will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Dzik will attend Illinois State University, Duttlinger will attend St. Louis University, Andrews will attend the University of Missouri, Hoskins will attend the University of Missouri – St. Louis, Perra and Miller will attend Augustana College, Mosley will attend the University of Arizona and Raef will attend the University of Iowa.

Top 10 Biographies

Co-valedictorian Dzik is the daughter of Jeff and Bonnie Dzik of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Dzik received the Jesse W. Fell and Legacy scholarships from Illinois State University and the L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship. At L-P, she was a Cavalette for four years, earning academic all-conference honors. She received the Bertusi Award at L-P. Dzik was also a junior and senior class board member, as well as serving in leadership roles in Renaissance, Harbor Homeroom and Link Crew. As a senior, Dzik attended La Salle Rotary Club meetings. Dzik plans to major in exercise science.

Co-valedictorian Arkins is the daughter of Jeff and Lena Arkins of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Arkins received the Georgia Stohr Memorial and Business scholarships from L-P as well as a President’s Award Program Honors Scholarship and a Chancellor’s Access Grant. She also received the Mathematics Rabe and Illinois Science Teachers Physics awards at L-P. Arkins served on Student Council for four years, including a position as vice president. She also participated in Key Club, L-P Coders and Scholastic Bowl. Outside of L-P, she volunteered her time at Voluntary Action Center, Starved Rock Visitor Center and Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership. She also is an alumnus of the Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program. Arkins plans to major in business.

Salutatorian Andrews is the daughter of Jennifer and Mark Andrews of Utica. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Andrews received a Central Bank Illinois Scholarship at L-P, as well as a Mark Twain Level 1 Scholarship. At L-P, she has participated in cheerleading and track, earning all-conference honors each year. She was a cheer captain her junior and senior year, being named MVP her senior year. She was recognized with the Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship Award and the John Ourth Award from the Starved Rock Region of the Illinois Principals Association. She served on her Student Board for four years, and she also participated in Link Crew, Renaissance and Harbor Homeroom. Andrews was L-P Prom Queen. Outside of L-P, she volunteered her time as a gymnastics summer camp instructor. Andrews plans to major in pre-physical therapy.

Perra is the daughter of Karen and Gary Becket of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Perra received a Presidential Scholarship, as well as the Dr. and Sen. Rezin Scholarship. At L-P, she has been involved in Key Club, Foreign Language Club, Future Business Leaders of America and Interact. Outside of L-P, she volunteered her time at Operation Christmas Child for Samaritan’s Purse. She plans to major in accounting.

Duttlinger is the daughter of Eric and Victoria Duttlinger of Oglesby. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Duttlinger received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto, L-P Athletic Booster Club, and Elizabeth Boyle/Richard Henneberry scholarships at L-P and received the Vice Presidential Award from St. Louis University. She also was recognized with the Carol Walsh Memorial Spanish Award at L-P. She competed in softball, basketball and volleyball at L-P, receiving all-area honorable mention and All-State second team in softball three times, and Newstrib Athlete of the Week four times, among other honors. She participated in student council for three years, as well as Link Crew, Harbor Homeroom and C.A.V.S. Day. As a senior, Garretson attended Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time at her church and as a basketball and volleyball camp leader. She worked at the Oglesby Rootbeer Stand and the Oglesby Pool. Duttlinger plans to major in nursing.

Hoskins is the daughter of Brian and Buffy Hoskins of Utica. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Hoskins received the Jack Lyon Scholarship at L-P, as well as a University of Missouri – St. Louis Curator’s Scholarship. She participated in volleyball for four years, earning conference all-academic recognition and the senior captain award. She also received the College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Award. At L-P, she has been involved in junior and senior board and was a Link Crew Leader. Outside of L-P she was a volunteer volleyball coach at Waltham Elementary. Hoskins plans to major in criminal justice.

Radtke is the daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Radtke of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Radtke received the Evelyn Biederstedt Memorial Scholarship and the Robert and Judith Quick Family Education Scholarship at L-P, as well as being named an IVCC Illinois State Scholar. She was a two-time L-P Student of the Month, on Homecoming and Prom Court, and an Inspire Award for an art project. At L-P, she has been involved in Renaissance, C.A.V.S. Day, Harbor Homeroom, Link Crew and Foreign Language Club. She played alto saxophone and was a drum major in the L-P band, including three years in wind ensemble. She performed in ILMEA band performances and in “The Addams Family” musical pit, as well. She attended Smith Walbridge Drum Major Camp. As a senior, Radtke attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time with 4-H and her church group. Radkte plans to major in social science and secondary education.

Mosley is the daughter of Jeanette Mosley of Peru. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Mosley received the Evelyn E. Biederstedt Scholarship at L-P, as well as an Arizona Distinction Scholarship. As a member of the L-P Band, she played flute, performing in marching band, symphonic band, wind ensemble and pit orchestra. She received the John Philip Sousa Award at L-P and performed in the ILMEA All-State Band and Honors Band for three years. Mosley also was a winner in the IVSO Concerto Competition. She also served as an L-P drum major for one year. She competed in swimming for two years. As a senior, Mosley attended Peru Rotary Club meetings. Outside of school, she volunteered her time at IVCH/St. Margaret’s Healthcare. Mosley plans to major in medicine and minor in music performance.

Grace Miller is the daughter of Deanna Grove of La Salle. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Miller received the Dale Family Scholarship at L-P, as well as the Lincoln Junior High McGinnis Scholarship and Presidential Scholarship from Augustana College. She also was recognized by the The National Society of High School Scholars National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine and Congress of Future Medical Leaders. She was an L-P Student of the Month. She competed in basketball and softball. At L-P, she has been involved in Student Council, Junior Board, Renaissance, Link Crew, C.A.V.S. Day and Harbor Homeroom. She played clarinet in the L-P Band. Outside of school, she volunteered her time with the La Salle Public Library and KiKi’s Butterfly Project. Miller plans to major in psychology/behavioral science.

Raef is the daughter of Wendy Bernabei of Tonica and Brian Raef of Cherry. She is a member of the L-P Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. Raef received the Dale Family Scholarship at L-P and a National Scholars Award. She competed in track and field and volleyball. At L-P, he has been involved in Junior and Senior Board, Scholastic Bowl, Link Crew, Foreign Language Club and Harbor Homeroom. Outside of school, she volunteered her time at Dimmick Grade School Athletics and as a scoreboard bookkeeper for L-P Baseball. Raef plans to major in sport media aand culture and sports and recreation management.