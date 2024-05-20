Peru tavern to reopen with chicken menu

Ben’s Parkview, 1125 Plum St., Peru, will reopen soon for carryout.

They will initially offer batter dipped chicken and will later add southern fried chicken, dipped chicken, hot chicken and roasted chicken. Orders come with fries and another side, such as coleslaw, hush puppies or a selection from the in-house bakery.

The owners hope to add indoor dining this summer, according to the business’ Facebook page. Ben’s Parkview has been family-owned since 1950. For more information, find Ben’s Parkview on Facebook.

