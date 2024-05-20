Annie’s restaurant in Peru to reopen in June

Annie’s Restaurant & Pancake House in Peru will reopen in June, but with a few changes. (Maribeth Wilson)

Annie’s Restaurant & Pancake House in Peru will reopen in June, but with a few changes.

A post on the business’ Facebook page said it will reopen with a new operator and a new concept.

An announcement was made last week that the restaurant, 1402 Peoria St., was temporarily closing because of unforeseen circumstances. The restaurant opened in August and a location in Ottawa was announced earlier this year but has not yet opened.

