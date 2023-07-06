OSF to open Midtown Plaza, Midtown Health Center, Granville Clinic on July 10

OSF HealthCare announced the opening of the Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center and Granville Clinic will be the morning of Monday, July 10, including OSF PromptCare, OSF Medical Group – Primary Care locations, OSF Occupational Health and OSF Rehabilitation.

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care

Located in the Midtown Health Center, 1650 Midtown Road, Peru, includes Grant Reed, DO, Andrew Zidow, MD, Michelle Vasquez, MD, Anju Patel, MD, Kara Fess, MD, Deb Herz, APRN and Hallie Konieczki, APRN. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 pm.. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 815-538-1351.

OSF PromptCare

Located in the Midtown Health Center, 1650 Midtown Road, Peru. It is a walk-in clinic to assess and treat sudden minor illnesses and injuries. PromptCare has an on-site lab, X-ray services, and treatment rooms for minor procedures. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Its phone number is 815-538-1351.

OSF Occupational Health

Located at 1412 Midtown Plaza, Peru, providing pre-employment physicals, fit for duty, drug and alcohol screenings and respiratory fitness. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 815-538-1353.

OSF Rehabilitation

Located at 1424 Midtown Plaza, Peru, will provide physical, occupational and speech therapies. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. The phone number is 815-538-1354.

OSF Medical Group – Primary Care

Located at 1436 Midtown Plaza, Peru, will include Dexter Angeles, MD and Todd Kuzma, PA. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 815-538-1355

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care

Located at 309 McCoy St., Granville, is where Shawn Bailey, MD, will continue to see patients. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 815-538-1352.

Request your records

Former St. Margaret’s patients should request a copy of their medical records from St. Margaret’s Health, which has partnered with a vendor to assist with this process. Visit aboutsmh.org/medical-records-request and complete the Authorization for Use and Disclosure of Health Information form.

When filling out the form, be sure to list the reason for the request and where to send the records. Fax to 815-664-1169 or mail to: SMH - Medical Records Requests 600 E. First St. Spring Valley, IL 61362 SMH will no longer accept requests over the phone or by message, but if you have a question about your records, call 815-664-1583. Due to volume, expect at least 30 days to receive your records. Record requests are subject to fees that may be charged by SMH or their vendor in accordance with state and federal Laws. For Radiology images performed at Peru or Spring Valley hospitals, call the Imaging Department at 815-664-1469.

Illinois Valley residents seeking information regarding their care can call OSF at 844-673-2778. This line is available 24/7 and will offer individuals a direct connection to the information they need during this time. Additionally, patients may seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare locations in Princeton, Streator, Mendota and Ottawa. Individuals can also get 24/7 virtual visits through OSF OnCall. Learn more here.