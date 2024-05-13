Chief Senachwine NSDAR votes Nancy Gillfillan as regent

Newly-elected Regent of the Chief Senachwine NSDAR Chapter, Nancy Gillfillan (left) is congratulated by District II Director, Cathy Carlton, who installed Gillfillan at the May chapter meeting. Carlton also provided the program on the intrinsic value of volunteerism, entitled "Good for the Heart, Good for the Soul." (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)

The members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution voted at its May 4 meeting to have Nancy Gillfillan serve in 2024-2025 as its new chapter regent.

Gillfillan was installed by District II Director Catherine Carlton of Woodstock. Carlton also presented the program for the day, entitled, “Good for the Heart, Good for the Soul,” describing the positive impact that volunteerism exerts on the physical and mental health of a participant.

A memorial service was held for Janice Talsky of Maryland who died April 11. Reports were given by the following committee chairmen: American History, American Indians, Commemorative Events and Flag of the USA. The Service for Veterans chairman reported on the chapter’s donation that enabled the purchase of wish list items for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

Attendees reported on the Illinois State Organization’s State Conference held April 25-28 in Bloomington. Attending were delegates Nancy Gillfillan and Sharon Bittner with Diana Williamson and Jean Galetti, alternate delegates.

To conclude her term as 2023-2024 regent, Dolores Dace presented the gavel and chapter pin to Gillfillan. The next meeting of the Chief Senachwine Chapter will be Sept. 7.