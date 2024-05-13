Peru library to host Wellness Wednesday

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will be hosting Wellness Wednesday on May 15, an opportunity to get blood pressure and blood sugar checked for free. (Derek Barichello)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will be hosting Wellness Wednesday on May 15, an opportunity to get blood pressure and blood sugar checked for free.

The program is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. No appointment is necessary. A 12-hour food and beverage fast is recommended for more accurate blood sugar test results.

The Peru library will host additional activities the week of May 13. Call 815-223-0229 for more information on any activities.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13: Books and Babies, children’s library. For ages 6 weeks to 24 months.

Activity or craft will follow storytime.

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 14: Color Me Calm, lower level meeting room. Visit the library for coloring, coffee and companionship. Coffee, coloring sheets and colored pens and pencils will be provided. This program is for adults only.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14: 20 & 30 Something Book Club. In your 20s or 30s and love to read? Join the library to discuss the book of the month. All are welcome to attend.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16: Thursday Tots, children’s library. For toddlers ages 1-3. Activity or craft will follow storytime.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16: La Leche League of the Illinois Valley. This meeting is hosted by Samantha Whiteaker. This free monthly Breastfeeding and Information Support Group welcomes pregnant mothers, babies and toddlers. While at the library, check out the resources for young children.

Interested individuals may contact Whiteaker at 309-258-9262 or ivlllgroup@gmail.com or via Facebook at La Leche League of the Illinois Valley.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 16: ABC Book Club, The Afternoon Book Club meets on the third Thursday of the month. Join the discussion and find some new reads along the way. Everyone is welcome. Contact Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or mpack@perulibrary.org if you have any questions.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17: Tech Help Fridays.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room. An informal weekly gathering of knitters, crocheters and others at the Peru Library. Doesn’t matter if you are beginner or master, all are welcome.

