Utica Garden Club seeks barn quilts in La Salle County for map

The Utica Garden Club is looking for Barn Quilts in La Salle County that would like to list their location on the club’s free map that will be offered June 8-9 at its Garden Faire and Plant Sale.

Contact 815-252-4573 to be included on the map. The Garden Faire located at the Canal Market in Utica on June 8-9 still has openings for vendors.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, the application is located at La Salle County Historical Society website at http://lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org under Canal Market. If there are any other questions about the event, contact 815-667-4856.