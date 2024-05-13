State Sen. Rezin pushes for public buildings to install accessible adult changing stations

Sami’s Law was created as an initiative of one of Sen. Sue Rezin’s (center) district staffers, Renee Abraham (left). The bill is named after Abraham’s 26-year-old daughter, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Abraham was granted the opportunity to testify during the hearing. Courtney Carlson also is seated with the duo. (Photo provided by Marcus Durrett)

The Senate Executive Committee held a subject matter hearing Wednesday on state Sen. Sue Rezin’s legislation, she said will improve accessibility and inclusivity for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers in public spaces.

Senate Bill 2908, also known as Sami’s Law, as currently written, would require certain public buildings, the State Capitol building, and state rest stops to install at least one publicly accessible adult changing station if the building is constructed two or more years after the effective date of the act or if a building is seeking altercations or additions that are valued at $50,000 or more four or more years after the law takes effect.

“Adult changing stations will help ensure that individual with severe disabilities and their caregivers are able to enjoy things that most people often take for granted,” said Rezin, R-Morris, in a news release. “Five states have successfully passed legislation that requires some form of adult changing station accessibility, and twelve more states have introduced similar types of bills.”

During the hearing, Rezin expressed her willingness to work with stakeholders to make amendments to the current version of Sami’s Law to minimize concerns.

“This subject matter hearing is the first step in building a larger conversation about the necessity to provide desperately needed accessibility for individuals suffering from severe disabilities,” Rezin said. “I hope with Sami’s Law, we can provide this vulnerable population with the dignity that they rightfully deserve.”

Sami’s Law was created as an initiative of one of Rezin’s district staffers, Renee Abraham. The bill is named after Abraham’s 26-year-old daughter, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Abraham was granted the opportunity to testify during the hearing.

“Our family has faced many obstacles during Sami’s life. Like many people with physical disabilities, Sami is incontinent,” Abraham said. “Over 8 million Americans need help with daily self-care, and over 20 million have limited mobility. But 100% of these individuals deserve inclusion, dignity and respect.”