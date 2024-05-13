Stage 212 in La Salle to offer 2 workshops for vocalists

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two workshops for vocalists Saturday, May 18, at the theater. (Tom Collins)

Acting Through Song I, from 10 to 11 a.m., is designed for ages 10-14. Acting Through Song II, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is designed for ages 14 through adult.

Each of the workshops will be conducted in the format of a masterclass. Four participants (six for the older age group) will be accepted as “singers,” and the remaining participants will be “observers.” Those who register to be “singers” should come prepared with a song and accompaniment. Instructor Ashley Hurst will work with each singer individually, coaching them to act through their song. The observers will have the opportunity to pick up pointers along with the singers.

The cost of Acting Through Song I is $12 per person. The cost of Acting Through Song II is $15 per person. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.