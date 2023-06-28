IVCC’s Coping with Job Loss event shows resources available for those out of work

The night of her junior prom, president-elect Tracy Morris drove to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley to visit her mother, a nurse in the DeAngelo Resource Center for cancer.

“She didn’t have the flexibility to take the day off for my prom, so all six of us in our gowns went up to the first floors nurses’ station and saw her,” Morris said. “I still have pictures of myself in my junior prom dress at the nurse’s station.”

When St. Margaret’s announced its June 16 closing, Illinois Valley Community College President-elect Morris said the college had already begun talking about how it could help. She said “Her heart hurts” for everyone was affected.

Illinois Valley Community College President-elect Tracy Morris speaks Tuesday, June 27, 2023, during the Coping with Job Loss event at the college. (Maribeth Wilson)

IVCC hosted the Coping with Job Loss Resource event Tuesday at the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Center in partnership with the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

About 30 people attended the event with 25 groups, agencies and in-house services providing resources, job opportunities and financial advice. The event served to show the support system available for people out of work, whether it be from St. Margaret’s or elsewhere. Of the attendees interviewed by Shaw Local News Network, none were from St. Margaret’s.

“IVCH and St. Margaret’s are two of our largest employers in the community,” Morris said, also referencing the Jan. 28 closure of Peru’s hospital. “So, for us to be able to come together and support individuals who have worked there. To get the ball rolling we reached out to our partners and it blossomed very very quickly.”

Attendees were given information on opportunities to return to school to complete a degree, and learn about financial aid, on-the-spot admissions and grant opportunities.

“I felt like (Tuesday) was very successful,” said Guadalupe Moreno, who attended the event. “There were a lot of learning opportunities with good information and resources for my personal life and my career.”

Kimberly Krueger, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, provided a six-step packet on how to manage a job layoff, along with information on how to manage 401K for job changers, and how to build an emergency fund.

“Following a sudden job loss it is really important to look at your expenses,” Krueger said. “Is there anywhere I can cut? The most important aspect is to contact your creditors and let them know what’s happening. Sometimes people get scared. But, it’s better to let them know you may miss a payment. They can help you plan for the different options.”

Support services, such as Spanish translation, resume writing, mock interviews and childcare assistance also were available.

Mental health resources also were available for those losing a job.

“I feel like what I’ve seen in the community is such a profound sense of loss, not only for the employees, although they are some of the prime groups, our entire community is hurting,” she said.

Stacy Putts, of Child Care Connection, said the agency will offer low-income families affordable childcare opportunities in more than nine counties in Illinois.

“We filter through childcare providers and assist in finding one that works for the families,” Putts said. “We filter the information and give the families a list of providers in their area.”

Child Care Connection is offering low-income families a $1 co-pay for three months.

Safe Journeys Community Engagement Specialist Heather Steele said job loss escalates domestic violence situations as the victim no longer has a way to financially support themselves, giving the abuser financial control.

“One in three women will be the victim of domestic violence, one in six men, and one out of two transgender and non-binary persons,” Steele said. “We need to be everywhere. So people know where to go if they need the resources and they can become comfortable speaking with us.”

Morris said IVCC will likely not host another job fair of this magnitude, but instead provide a website with a list of resources.

“We have a shared goal (Tuesday) and that is to alleviate a small bit of stress by offering you hope,” Morris said in a presentation given Tuesday. “We hope that these resources will help you and your friends and family. Hope for the strength that you need to move forward and hope for a brighter future ahead of us, but especially for you.”

OSF has filed the paperwork to formally acquire St. Margaret’s Health in Peru. OSF has acquired the Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center and Granville Clinic. These locations will offer the community a variety of new care options, including OSF Medical Group – Primary Care as well as OSF Rehabilitation.