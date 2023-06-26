OSF Rehabilitation in Peru to open July 10

OSF HealthCare announced the opening of OSF Rehabilitation at 1426 Midtown Plaza in Peru.

The clinic will open on Monday, July 10, and provide a variety of rehabilitation services, OSF said in a news release.

OSF Rehabilitation team has board-certified, skilled therapists to help patients dealing with back pain or recovering from a stroke, among other health items. The goal of therapy programs is to improve function, prevent further pain or disability and improve quality of life, OSF said in a news release.

“Our team is dedicated to the Illinois Valley and we’re excited to be one of the first of several clinics to open in Peru,” said Sonja Martel, vice president of Rehabilitation Services. “We’re committed to providing compassionate patient care and serving the community with the greatest care and love.”

OSF Rehabilitation at Midtown Plaza will provide physical, occupational and speech therapies. The clinic will be open five days a week. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Learn more about OSF Rehabilitation at osfhealthcare.org/rehabilitation.