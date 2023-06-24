Carus to participate in community emergency response plan task force

Carus LLC leaders and La Salle officials have discussed putting together a task force of local officials, community members and Carus employees to develop a new, comprehensive community response plan to emergencies.

Residents communicated after the Jan. 11 fire there was an insufficient community emergency response plan. In this case, residents were looking for a specific notification system that, should there be an emergency in the community, everyone is notified in multiple ways – sirens, text alerts, radio, social media, or phone calls with specific guidance about what to do, such as shelter in place, the company said.

Additionally, residents raised concerns about inconsistent messaging, including how to handle safely the potassium permanganate that fell all over their yards, cars and homes. A bulletin issued by the city initially suggested a mixture of a gallon of water, a gallon of peroxide and a gallon of vinegar to remove the oxidant, but this was determined by experts almost immediately after the alert not to be the safest way to remove the material.

During the May 10 public meeting hosted by Carus, community members also expressed frustration for not being able to see the company’s emergency response plan. Carus responded, because of safety and security concerns, the emergency response plan for its facilities cannot be shared externally beyond first responders, elected officials and regulatory agencies.

“We’re happy to collaborate with the city of La Salle and community members to develop a community emergency response plan that reassures our neighbors, and the greater La Salle community, of how to react to any emergency event in the community,” said Rich Landtiser, vice president of innovation, technology, and environmental health and safety at Carus in a news release.

More details and progress made towards these efforts will be shared as they become available, the company said.

In the recent meeting between Carus leaders and La Salle aldermen Bob Thompson and Jordan Crane, the company also agreed to retire its warehouse on Porter Avenue and confirmed talks of purchasing an air quality monitor. More information also is expected to be released later about the monitor.

A second public meeting is scheduled for residents to speak with Carus officials at 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Matthiessen Auditorium in La Salle-Peru High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.