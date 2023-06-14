Music Suite 408 in Peru to host professional musician Dylan Torres

Music Suite 408 in Peru will host Dylan Torres, Illinois Valley native and professional musician, in its Visiting Artist Series workshop The Working Musician from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Focus on the workshop is industry changes, music as a business; recording, artificial intelligence, practice/learning techniques, gear and ear training. The workshop is guitar based but applicable to any musician interested in the perspective.

There is limited space in the Music Suite Annex at Music Suite 408. Registration is strongly encouraged. The workshop is a suggested donation of $20. Call Music Suite 408 to reserve a spot at 815-223-4408.

Torres, an audio engineer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, is an Oglesby native based in Los Angeles. With a passion for music that started at the age of 5, Torres has spent two decades honing his craft and collaborating with talented artists in the industry. Dylan has had the privilege of working with Scarlet Rivera, The Cult, Scott Ferguson, Joey Figgiani, Josh Puvogel, Pistol Pete, MB Gordy, Dan Ferguson, Brian “Hacksaw” Williams, Jeannie Gayle Pool, Dani Lee, Bonnie Paul, Christopher Farrell, Dilan Jay, Chino Quentin, The Alien Brothers, Kevin Chalfant, Ejay Randolph and Drew, among others.

Though he primarily works from his home in LA, recording, mixing and mastering, he also likes to work out of 4th Street Recording in Santa Monica, California and a few other local studios. He studied at the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences and Musicians Institute, where he learned from some of the best in the business. Torres’ love for music spans all genres, but he has a soft spot for country, blues, and rock – the sounds that first inspired him to pick up an instrument.

When he’s not in the studio producing or playing one of 24 instruments, Torres can often be found working on film and television audio. He’s contributed to various projects internationally and across the country from Los Angeles to Nashville to Phoenix to Oglesby.