Roundup of Memorial Day ceremonies in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

On Memorial Day, there are opportunities abound to remember those who gave all serving in the United States military. In the listings below, Monday means May 29 unless otherwise noted.

Buda

American Legion Post 261 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hopeland Cemetery. In case of rain, services will be moved to the Buda Community Hall.

Arlington, Cherry, Dalzell, Ladd, LaMoille, Seatonville

American Legion Post 938 will proceed 8 a.m. Monday to Hollowayville UCC Cemetery, Cherry Miners Cemetery, Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield Cemetery (by 10 a.m.), Dalzell Memorial Park and War Memorial Park in Ladd. In case of rain, some services may be moved.

Compton, West Brooklyn

Compton-West Brooklyn American Legion Post 657 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at Melugins Grove Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at West Brooklyn Cemetery.

Dove, Malden, Princeton

Participants meet at the Legion at 7:30 a.m. Monday to process to Oakland Cemetery at 8 a.m. followed by Elm Lawn Cemetery in Princeton, then Dover and then Malden and to Soldier and Sailors Park in Princeton at about 10 a.m. The event is rain or shine.

Earlville

American Legion James H. Hamill Post 549 will conduct services at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Earlville Community Building (east gym/Earlville High School).

Granville

Granville American Legion Post 180 and VFW Post 8324 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at Granville Cemetery. Participants are to assemble at 9 a.m. at the legion post. In case of rain, services will be moved to the legion post.

Hennepin

Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 will conduct services at 9 a.m. Monday at the Florid Cemetery and at 9:20 a.m. at the Union Grove Cemetery. A joint ceremony with Putnam County veterans will be at 11:30 a.m. at Hennepin Riverside Cemetery.

La Salle, Oglesby

La Salle and Oglesby veterans will hold a joint program at 10 a.m. Monday at Oglesby Memorial Park.

Leonore, Lostant

American Legion Post 173 will conduct services at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Leonore. In case of rain, services could be moved into the church hall. Additional services will be at 9:45 a.m. Monday near the Lostant Park shelter.

Magnolia, Varna McNabb

Magnolia American Legion Post 254 will conduct services at 7:30 a.m. Monday in Caledonia Cemetery in Magnolia, then Friends Cemetery in McNabb, Magnolia Cemetery, Lutheran Cemetery No. 2 and 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Varna. The event concludes with 11 a.m. services at Varna Grade School.

Marseilles

At a special ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Marseilles American Legion Post 235, 571 Rutland St., the city will be celebrating the memory of three young Marseilles men who died while actively serving during the Vietnam War by naming sections of its streets in their honor, each radiating from Main Street’s intersection with U.S. 6. Main Street going south will be Staff Sgt. Jon Sapp Memorial Highway; U.S. 6 heading east toward Morris will be tabbed Sgt. Michael Vangelisti Memorial Highway; and U.S. 6 going west toward Ottawa will be named Spc. Norman Treest Memorial Highway.

Mendota

The annual program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Restland Cemetery in Mendota.

New Bedford

New Bedford Royal Neighbors of America will conduct a Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Greenville-Fairfield Cemetery of New Bedford Christian Church.

Ohio

There will be a Mass at 8 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ohio, followed by a rosary at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Additionally, a public service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the memorial on Main Street. Services are rain or shine.

Local veterans groups and Scouts march in 2022 down Columbus Street in Ottawa during the annual Memorial Day parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Ottawa

Ottawa Memorial Association will conduct a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Plaza followed by the Navy Mothers Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on the Fox River Bridge. The parade processes to Washington Square for services at 10:15 a.m.

Peru

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Peru Washington Park. In case of rain, services will be moved to Peru Northview School.

Seneca

Seneca American Legion Post 457 will conduct services at 10:45 a.m. Monday near the Memorial Wall at the southeast corner of Main and Scott Streets. Bring lawn chairs.

Sheffield, Neponset

The newly-joined Sheffield and Neponset posts will conduct services at 11 a.m. Monday at Veterans-School Park. Spectators are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Sheridan

Post 729 will again sponsor the Nina LeCuyer Memorial 5K at 7:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a free community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Essay contest winners will be recognized at approximately 9:30 a.m. A ceremony will be at 11 a.m.

Streator

VFW Post 1492 will cast the wreath at 11 a.m. Monday at the West Main Street bridge in Streator then move to City Park for 11:30 a.m. services. In case of rain, services will remain at the legion hall.

Spring Valley VFW Piercy Ward Post 3666 and American Legion Post 182 will conduct a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. In case of rain, the event will be in the Hall High School auditorium. (Tom Collins)

Spring Valley

Spring Valley VFW Piercy Ward Post 3666 and American Legion Post 182 will conduct a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. In case of rain, the event will be in the Hall High School auditorium.

Tiskilwa

A ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday at East Park.

Tonica

American Legion Post 260 meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at the cemetery east of United Methodist Church. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, services will be moved to the school. Services include funeral rites for a member who died during the pandemic.

Utica

Services begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Danny Carey Field in Utica, then Oak Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Waltham Cemetery at 11 a.m. All events are rain or shine.

Van Orin

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday inside Bache Memorial Chapel.

Walnut

American Legion Post 179 will line up will at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial and proceed to Walnut Cemetery for services at 11 a.m., rain or shine.

Wenona

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cumberland Cemetery, rain or shine.

Wyanet

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery by VFW Post 6634 & Auxiliary.