5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Fill your baskets this weekend as egg hunt season begins

1 - Easter egg hunts: There is a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt hosted by the Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Library 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 214 N. Fourth St. Egg hunts will be in Grand Ridge at Grand Ridge Park (11 a.m.), La Salle at Hegeler Park (11 a.m.), Marseilles at Illini State Park (noon), Oglesby at the Elks (10 a.m.), Ottawa at River Valley Church (11 a.m.), Peru at Centennial Park (1 p.m.), Spring Valley at Kirby Park (11 a.m.), Streator at City Park (10 a.m.) on Saturday; then LaMoille will have an egg hunt at the high school parking lot (1:30 p.m.) and Sheridan at the baseball fields (11 a.m.) on Sunday.

2 - “An Evening with Gene Weygandt:” The interview will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Illinois Valley Community College Theatre. Admission is free. Weygandt, an IVCC alumnus, will participate in a one-on-one interview with IVCC Director/Choreographer Don Grant Zellmer and then field questions from the audience. Weygandt has multiple credits on TV, stage and the silver screen. Weygandt will discuss his experiences for a seminar modeled after “Inside the Actor’s Studio.”

3 - Princeton High School presents “Little Shop of Horrors:” The Princeton High School drama department will host two productions of the sci-fi musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave. Tickets can be bought for $10 at the door.

4 - Marquette students to perform “Cinderella:” Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with doors opening at 7:30. Reserved seats are $8 Friday and general admissions seats are $7 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. Only general admissions tickets will be available on Saturday. Tickets may be purchased in the office of the high school, 1000 Paul St., or at the door.

5 - Prairie Singers present Lenten concerts: The performance entitled, “Lenten Meditations,” will center on the “Seven Last Words of Christ.” Anthems, hymns and readings will provide musical reflection. The concert provides an opportunity for contemplation during the Lenten season. The concerts will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 711 Lundy St., Streator; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Immaculate Conception Church, 516 E. Jackson St., Morris and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St., Seneca.

