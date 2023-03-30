March 29, 2023
Prairie Singers to present Lenten concerts

Performances set in Streator, Morris and Seneca

The Prairie Singers will present four Lenten performances this March and April in Ottawa, Streator, Morris and Seneca, as it presents its 34th year of music making. (Photo provided by George McComb)

The Prairie Singers will present four Lenten performances this March and April as it presents its 34th year of music.

The performance entitled, “Lenten Meditations,” will center on the “Seven Last Words of Christ.” Anthems, hymns and readings will provide musical reflection. The concert provides an opportunity for contemplation during the Lenten season.

The remaining concerts will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 711 Lundy St., Streator; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Immaculate Conception Church, 516 E. Jackson St., Morris and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St., Seneca. A concert was performed recently in Ottawa.

A free will offering will be taken.